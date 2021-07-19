Advertisement

Hot and Hany today with Highs Again in the 90s

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hot and hazy weather is still in the forecast this week as a hot dome of high pressure continues to build over the area. Haze from smoke from western wildfires will continue to be seen this week. Actually, the haze is thick enough to knock a degree or two off of our high temperatures.

Toward week’s end, the ridge weakens and we start to see those isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms return to the forecast. Temperatures may be slightly lower by week’s end.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapid City Police Department has been looking to expand because of the growing population...
Possible new RCPD precinct met with opposition
According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jasmine Benning of Sioux Falls...
Abduction near Brookings ends in pursuit
Mugshot
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
Leanna Crawford
“It’s just sweet to be at a LIVE show,” Hills Alive is back
Inside Rapid City's water treatment plant.
Rapid City looks to the future to ensure freshwater needs are always met

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Sunny skies
Hottest week of the year is likely
Sunny skies
Hot temperatures for the coming days
Hot temperatures expected, especially in Sheridan
Some severe weather tonight