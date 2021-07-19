Hot and Hany today with Highs Again in the 90s

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hot and hazy weather is still in the forecast this week as a hot dome of high pressure continues to build over the area. Haze from smoke from western wildfires will continue to be seen this week. Actually, the haze is thick enough to knock a degree or two off of our high temperatures.

Toward week’s end, the ridge weakens and we start to see those isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms return to the forecast. Temperatures may be slightly lower by week’s end.

