Advertisement

HomeBrew Coffee: Oneheart’s Social Enterprise

All proceeds benefit the program and shop
Rapid City's Newest Coffeeshop profiting OneHeart campus
Rapid City's Newest Coffeeshop profiting OneHeart campus(KOTA)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One heart Campus now has a coffee shop located on campus. Homebrew is open to the public and its mission is to give back to the community.

Homebrew prefers to hire within the program, to give guests a chance to get back on their feet.

The coffee shop serves up a variety of coffees, teas, cold beverages, and amazing treats. All proceeds benefit the shop and program, manager Summer Wilson bakes almost everything and says every day is exciting.

“ OneHeart is which is helping the hidden homeless. We are giving people a chance to get their feet back under them. People live in the towers, we try and through the program before we hire off the streets. We really wanna help around the community and give people their pride back.”

HomeBrew also has a couple of conference rooms that guests and the public can reserve. All the guests need to do is pay for retail, the room is completely free!

Homebrew is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jasmine Benning of Sioux Falls...
Abduction near Brookings ends in pursuit
Mugshot
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
The Rapid City Police Department has been looking to expand because of the growing population...
Possible new RCPD precinct met with opposition
Inside Rapid City's water treatment plant.
Rapid City looks to the future to ensure freshwater needs are always met
Leanna Crawford
“It’s just sweet to be at a LIVE show,” Hills Alive is back

Latest News

Cat wears glasses to help children feel comfortable about wearing them
Man found dead in Oglala, officer shoots armed individual
Police investigate fatal vehicle-vs-motorcycle crash
A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Monday afternoon into Monday evening as grass and timber firea burn in Northeast Wyoming