RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new study shows that about half of South Dakotans use social media while driving.

The survey from Gunther VW Fort Lauderdale shows that exactly 50% of the 31,000 respondents admit to looking at Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook on their phones while they’re behind the wheel.

This is compared to the national average, which is only 20%.

Lt. David Switzer with the Pennington County Sherriff’s Office said that checking your phone, and other distractions can result in legal consequences.

”Careless driving, illegal lane changes, failure to yield, failure to stop, following too closely. There’s just a variety of different traffic violations that distracted driving actually leads to,” Switzer said.

The survey also found that 18% of drivers are unaware that it’s illegal to use a cellphone while driving.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.