COVID-19 numbers for Monday in Wyoming

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The state of Wyoming has seen a 186 increase in COVID-19 cases since last Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 63,706.

Active cases are down by 33 with the state’s number now at 429 and hospitalizations are down by 1 bringing that total to 61.

Campbell County has reported 11 new cases, Crook County has reported 1 new case, and Weston County has reported 1 new case.

