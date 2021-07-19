Advertisement

Cat wears glasses to help children feel comfortable about wearing them

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (CNN) - A spunky kitty is changing lives by helping kids with eye problems feel more confident about wearing glasses and eye patches.

Truffles, who is gaining fame for her glamorous glasses, works alongside her owner, optician Danielle Crull.

Crull rescued the stray kitten from a forest in Pennsylvania nearly four years ago.

She runs her own practice in the state, where her primary focus is young children.

When children come in, many of which have severe eye problems that require multiple treatments, Truffles comes to the rescue.

The cat will hop up next to the child wearing one of her many pairs of glasses. This helps children realize it’s not so scary getting a pair of their own.

