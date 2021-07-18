Timberline and Harney earn Little League wins
Harney qualifies for state tournament
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Little League baseball district tournament rolled on from the Rushmore complex on Saturday. Harney punched its ticket to next week’s state tournament with a 10-8 victory over Canyon Lake. Timberline eliminated Sturgis with a 12-1 victory. Timberline and Canyon Lake will meet Sunday at 1:00 for a trip to the state tournament.
