Timberline and Harney earn Little League wins

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Little League baseball district tournament rolled on from the Rushmore complex on Saturday. Harney punched its ticket to next week’s state tournament with a 10-8 victory over Canyon Lake. Timberline eliminated Sturgis with a 12-1 victory. Timberline and Canyon Lake will meet Sunday at 1:00 for a trip to the state tournament.

