Timberline and Harney earn Little League wins

Harney qualifies for state tournament
By Ben Burns
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Little League baseball district tournament rolled on from the Rushmore complex on Saturday. Harney punched its ticket to next week’s state tournament with a 10-8 victory over Canyon Lake. Timberline eliminated Sturgis with a 12-1 victory. Timberline and Canyon Lake will meet Sunday at 1:00 for a trip to the state tournament.

