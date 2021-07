RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Post 22 baseball team hosted Renner Post 307 for game one of the best of 3 regionals Friday night. The Hardhats earned a 3-2 walkoff victory. The same two teams will meet Saturday at 11:00. Post 22 needs one win to advance to state while Renner needs two victories.

