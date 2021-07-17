Advertisement

Monument Health expanding nurse triage line to non-COVID conditions

This will give people the opportunity to speak directly with a registered nurse to help them...
This will give people the opportunity to speak directly with a registered nurse to help them understand their condition and receive appropriate medical attention.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Monument Health created a Nurse Triage Phone line for people to call if they were displaying COVID symptoms.

Now that more people are getting vaccinated, Monument has decided to expand the line to non-COVID-related symptoms. This will give people the opportunity to speak directly with a registered nurse to help them understand their condition and receive appropriate medical attention.

Dr. Stephanie Lahr with Monument Health said that the pandemic has shown that people like the ability to call a nurse directly.

”We’re really trying to help patients and the community get to where they need to be, the right place at the right time, and the right kind of care, making it appropriate and convenient,” Lahr said.

The lines are open weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm, and weekends from 8 to 4.

The line can be reached at (605) 755-1350.

