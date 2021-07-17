Homeless in The Hills, diaper drive collects more than 60,000

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This is the tenth year that Black Hills Community Bank has been collected diapers in an annual diaper drive through June.

They set a goal of 50 thousand and ended up collecting over 60 thousand. 46 thousand of which will go to Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Executive Director of the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Lysa Allison was grateful for the help.

“Diapers are really expensive, and then you have single Mom’s that stay at our Women’s and Children’s Home, and they’re trying to get back on their feet. They’ve pretty much lost everything. They’re homeless, and so we’re working with them to get them employed again, and this is just one less expense that they have to worry about.” says Allison. “Kids go through a ton of diapers.”

The mission has had up to 32 kids staying in their beds at a time. Which means those diapers will go to good use.

But, diapers are just one piece of the puzzle. A goal of Cornerstone rescue mission is to help inspire the homeless to self sufficiency in a safe and secure way.

There are 5 locations in Rapid City that aim to help achieve this. The Thrift store, which proceeds support the Women and Children’s Home. The rescue mission provides food for the hungry among other resources. There’s a building dedicated to Veteran family assistance. Finally, apartments that aspire to help people transition to one day have their own.”

“That’s what they’re there for is basically to help people. That help may be helping them make a long distance phone call so that somebody can wire money to them. It could be feeding people who need food. It could be reconciling a family. There’s all kinds of needs that come in through the door,” Allison says, “and we just try and meet them the best we can.”

Resources for the mission are bred with big hearts.

“We’re just plugging along, doing the best that we can, but we don’t do it without people in the community helping us. We are always looking for ways to improve our programming, but it’s all about helping people. That’s the bottom line,” says Allison.

