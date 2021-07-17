Advertisement

Festival in the Park returns to Spearfish(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a year off because of the pandemic, Spearfish’s Festival in the Park is back.

The 43rd Festival in the Park kicked off Friday night in the Spearfish City Park. Friday was wristband night, a big fundraiser for the Matthews Opera House and Arts Center with visitors paying five dollars for a chance to get an early look at what the arts and crafts and food vendors are selling this year. They’re expecting another big crowd this weekend, meaning parking will once again be a challenge.

But the festival’s organizers say they have some help for you.

Festival in the Park coordinator Kyler Flock says, “We actually have a new shuttle service location. So we’ll be using the Spearfish High School parking lot. And so that’s all you’ll need to do to go to and from the park and you don’t have to worry about parking. Man, we are thrilled to be back here and be able to put on one of the most signature events in Spearfish.” The festival is open from 9am to 7pm on Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday. They have kids face painting set for Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

Youth Trooper Academy takes place in Pierre
Wide spread drought across the west is priming the market for higher meat prices
Monument Health expanding nurse triage line to non-COVID conditions
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers