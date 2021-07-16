Advertisement

Severe weather this evening and hot weather for next week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to see a small chance of severe weather this evening across the area. The severe threat will mostly be for places near Rapid City and locations south and east. The biggest threat for severe weather will be in Oglala Lakota and Bennett counties between 5-8PM. Some of the storms may contain damaging winds and large hail. Rain will clear out of the area around midnight and we will be dry for most of the night and tomorrow morning. Some more storms may affect our area in the afternoon and evening tomorrow, but the severe weather threat is low. After tomorrow, things will dry out for next week and get really hot, especially Wednesday-Friday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noem fires warden, deputy warden of South Dakota penitentiary
With the implementation of legal medical marijuana already taking place, there are concerns as...
Can you use marijuana and own a firearm?
gavel
JT Myore, accused of theft and assault, now a suspect for a homicide
Jim Furnish has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 34 years and Thursday, spoke about his...
Former U.S. Forest Service employee raises concern about the health of our forests
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Latest News

Hot weather for next week
Some severe weather possible this evening
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Isolated Thunderstorms Today; Warmer and Drier Next Week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Some rain tomorrow and Saturday
Potentially the hottest temperatures of the year for next week