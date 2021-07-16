Isolated Thunderstorms Today; Warmer and Drier Next Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Look for isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms today. Some gusty winds and small hail may accompany the storms.

Another chance of isolated afternoon and evening storms returns Saturday, then a strong upper level ridge of high pressure builds over the area next week, resulting in sunny skies and hot conditions. Maybe some triple digit heat toward the end of next week.

