Advertisement

CDC reports human monkeypox case in Dallas

By CNN
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A traveler is hospitalized in Dallas with a case of human monkeypox after a recent visit to Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The traveler, who was not identified, took a flight to the United States from Lagos on July 8.

They landed in Atlanta the next day, the CDC said.

From there, there the traveler reportedly boarded a flight to Dallas.

“Travelers on these flights were required to wear masks as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said.

“Therefore, it’s believed the risk of spread of monkeypox via respiratory droplets to others on the planes and the airports is low.”

Dallas County Reports Monkeypox Virus Infection DALLAS (July 16, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services...

Posted by Dallas County Health and Human Services on Friday, July 16, 2021

Before this case, there have been at least six reported cases of monkeypox in travelers returning from Nigeria.

This case is not related to any of these previous cases, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noem fires warden, deputy warden of South Dakota penitentiary
With the implementation of legal medical marijuana already taking place, there are concerns as...
Can you use marijuana and own a firearm?
gavel
JT Myore, accused of theft and assault, now a suspect for a homicide
Jim Furnish has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 34 years and Thursday, spoke about his...
Former U.S. Forest Service employee raises concern about the health of our forests
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)...
Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now
Ricky Hamm leaves UAB's COVID unit after 187 days
‘He’s a stubborn child of God’: Medical helicopter pilot released after 187 days in hospital’s COVID unit
‘He was our eye’: Reuters photographer killed in Afghanistan
Genshu Price is on a campaign to put other kids through college by raising money through...
Hawaii teen recycles cans, bottles to raise college tuition money, but not just for himself