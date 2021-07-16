Advertisement

Busy intersection in Box Elder gets new stop signs

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bustling intersection in Box Elder is slowing down. New stop signs with flashing beacons were installed on Highway 14/16 and Radar Hill Road.

The installation of Box Elder’s newest signs only impacts eastbound traffic. As of right now, the Pennington County Highway Department has no plans to put up stop signs for westbound traffic.

