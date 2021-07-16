9/11 survivor helps place American Flags at Buffalo Chip to honor fallen veterans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nearly 800 American flags are now standing tall. Hundreds of veterans placed them on July 15, at the Buffalo Chip campground near Sturgis. The ceremony is held every year. We spoke to a veteran, who says he was at the Pentagon on 9/11 during the plane crash. He says this was his first time at the event.

“We’re here just by luck, we ran into some great folks from the Green Knights which is a military motorcycle group and they told us of the event and told us to come out. WE got to come out and see South Dakotans come out and support their country and their military. It’s great,” Ryan Yantis, Ret. Lt. Col. US Army, 9/11 survivor, says

Yantis also says that the event to honor fallen military members means so much to him because you see people of all backgrounds coming together to honor America.

“Cause if you look at the diversity, all walks of life are here. Veterans, housewives, young kids with their parents. It is fabulous,” continued Yantis

The flags will continue to fly through the entirety of the Sturgis Rally.

