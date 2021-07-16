Advertisement

2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during...
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during the dedication of the John L. Burton California Democratic Party Headquarters in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, June 16, 2014.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two California men have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party’s headquarters in the state capital.

Authorities say the men hoped the bombing would be the first in a series of politically-motivated attacks.

Officials say the pair used multiple messaging apps to plan to attack targets they associated with Democrats after the November 2020 presidential election.

Their first intended target was the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento.

One of the men is accused of reaching out to an anti-government militia group to gather support for their movement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors
Noem fires warden, deputy warden of South Dakota penitentiary
gavel
JT Myore, accused of theft and assault, now a suspect for a homicide
With the implementation of legal medical marijuana already taking place, there are concerns as...
Can you use marijuana and own a firearm?
A spooky new restaurant concept is sweeping the nation, ghost kitchens.
A spooky new restaurant concept has made its way to the Black Hills

Latest News

Excessive heat, extreme drought, wildfires and heavy storms plague the country.
Flash flooding sweeps Arizona; 1 rafter dead in Grand Canyon
Bradley Beal shoots during practice for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.
US-Australia basketball game canceled because of protocols
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in...
Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends — with disagreements