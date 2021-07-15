Advertisement

Potentially the hottest temperatures of the year for next week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rest of today will be dry with the exception of some minor showers near Sheridan. Tomorrow will start out dry before some pop-up storms will form in the Black Hills in the early afternoon. The biggest threat of rain, however, won’t be until the evening. Storms will form in Wyoming and move eastward towards South Dakota around 6-9PM. The heaviest rain will dissipate before reaching the Black Hills, but expect some rain in western South Dakota nonetheless. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 90s for Rapid City. After another chance of rain on Saturday, things will dry out for the rest of the week but become very hot. Triple digits are possible later into the week.

