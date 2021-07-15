Pandemic proves crime spike, what direction will 2021 take?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Crime.

Something every town sees and attempts to prevent.

2020 was abnormal, in the sense that there’s nothing to compare it it to. Regardless, for crime all over the nation, and in virtually all aspects, there was more of it. and that wave didn’t skip Pennington County.

Captain Tony Harrison with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, says, “Any increase in crime is not good for the community and the community that we serve. So, we hate to see that. And, obviously we want people to not break the law.”

When there is an overwhelming spike in criminal activity, law enforcement reacts accordingly depending on where the crime is unearthed.

“For example, we had 15 homicides last year that we had assisted the PD with. Between the 2 of us, we worked 15 homicides. That’s more than we’ve had in a long time,” says Harrison, “if not more than ever.”

However, since the pandemic caused irregularities, the Sheriff’s Office hasn’t reacted hastily to last years stats.

“We haven’t made a ton of changes in terms of reallocating people to another division or not. We’ve made some minor changes, a person or two here and there. But, we’ve not made mass changes in terms of we got to have more people here or more people there based on 2020,” says Harrison.

Captain Harrison says that a lot of crimes stem from and involve alcohol and drug abuse, finding traces of mentally inebriating substances oftentimes in many offenders. He says that the nature of 2020 could have supplemented crime, as a degree of isolation could have had people turning for needles and booze. Things that lead to poor decision making, and inevitably crossing paths with the justice system.

Drug arrests have been climbing over the last decade. As for Rapid City, more arrests involve one in particular.

“Drug use, specifically Methamphetamine use. Doesn’t help anything. Drugs take you away from your pain momentarily. They’re getting a temporary fix to a permanent problem, and when under the influence of those drugs they make some poor decisions,” says Harrison.

Crime has been gradually increasing over the years, with a drastic and unusual spike in 2020, to which Captain Harrison says the source is simple.

“I put a lot of this on people just don’t seem to care as much as they used to,” says Harrison.

Will 2021 follow suit?

“It’s just going to be one of those years for us where I’m not real sure what to expect. You know, we’re into the middle of the summer. There’s going to be a lot of people. Obviously the more people, the more apt there is to be some sort of event. You know, whether there’s going to be an assault or something like that. But, I guess it’s too early to tell,” says Harrison, “is that a fair thing to say?”

