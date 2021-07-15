JT Myore, accused of theft and assault, now a suspect for a homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - JT Myore stood accused of stealing a Toyota Celica by way of intimidation and violence, allegedly using a bat or a machete, with the intent to cause death or serious bodily harm.

He pled not guilty.

Today’s hearing took an unexpected turn, with entirely separate charges coming to light.

During the session, the United States of America brought forward Kevin Seymore, a special agent with the FBI, who says that on July 3 dispatch in the city of Mitchell received a phone call from Myore, confessing to the murder of 50-year-old Leon Lakota on the Pine Ridge Reservation in early May. He says that Myore told dispatch that he was located at a Super 8 Motel in Chamberlain, where he was later found and taken into custody by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Federal Judge Daneta Wollmann says that Myore has a past that involves violent crime and non-compliance with the legal system, calling the attack unprovoked. She says that due to his history of escalating violence and being a suspect of a homicide, she deemed him a danger to society and ordered him to be kept in detention.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.