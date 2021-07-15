Advertisement

Hot temperatures are in store for us this weekend and next week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re going to see some hot weather across our area for the next several days. Today we will see highs in the upper 80s with some lower 90s mixed in. Today will surprisingly be the coolest day for a while as temperatures will climb into the 90s starting tomorrow.

Tomorrow there is also a very slight chance of storms in the afternoon. Strongest chances will be further east of Rapid City. Temperatures tomorrow will rise into the lower 90s in Rapid City.

Those temperatures will slowly continue to rise on Saturday with highs in the mid-90s and a small chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Sunday and next week is looking very sunny and very warm with highs in the 90s each day.

