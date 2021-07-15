Advertisement

Hazy and Hot through the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hotter temperatures and mostly dry conditions are expected starting today and lasting through next week. There might be just enough moisture for some isolated afternoon and nighttime thunderstorms the next couple of days, but chances of that will evaporate early next week.

We will also see considerable haze in the sky due to smoke drifting in from the western wildfires.

