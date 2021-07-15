Advertisement

Federal government ditches plan to change definition of Metropolitan area

The United States Office of Management and Budget announced earlier this year that it would...
The United States Office of Management and Budget announced earlier this year that it would reclassify communities with populations between 50,000 and 100,000 to micropolitan statistical areas.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Biden administration is walking back an effort to reclassify several small metropolitan areas as micropolitan areas. Rapid City would have been one of the communities impacted by this decision.

The United States Office of Management and Budget announced earlier this year that it would reclassify communities with populations between 50,000 and 100,000 to micropolitan statistical areas.

Rapid City, a community with a population of more than 75,000, would have been directly affected by this move, along with about 140 other American cities.

The biggest impact? Micropolitan areas don’t keep the same statistics.

Kip Harrington, a long-range planner with Rapid City, said that city planners use this data all the time.

“We use it to do historical population trends, we use it in our population forecasts, we do comparisons with it,” Harrington said. “So, not having this data going forward would make our jobs much harder.”

As Rapid City continues to grow; economic development is expected to pick up as the city remains a metropolitan area.

Rep. Dusty Johnson and Sen. John Thune both introduced bills in the House and Senate to stop the reclassification. Johnson said that he’s happy the OMB is reversing its decision, and that Rapid City’s economic expansion is something the whole state can be grateful for.

“Rapid City is still largely going to grow based on hard-working entrepreneurs and business people who make investments in the community,” Johnson said. “It’s going to grow because it’s an incredible quality of life community.”

As a metropolitan area, Rapid City is also eligible to receive designated federal funding.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors
gavel
JT Myore, accused of theft and assault, now a suspect for a homicide
With the implementation of legal medical marijuana already taking place, there are concerns as...
Can you use marijuana and own a firearm?
A spooky new restaurant concept is sweeping the nation, ghost kitchens.
A spooky new restaurant concept has made its way to the Black Hills
Noem fires warden, deputy warden of South Dakota penitentiary

Latest News

Deadwood outgrows its county jail
Deadwood out grows its county jail
Cooking with Eric - Chicken with Garlic and Cilantro
Cooking with Eric - Chicken with Garlic and Cilantro
Deadwood out grows its county jail
City officials want public transit to play a bigger role in the community