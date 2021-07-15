Cooking with Eric - Chicken with Garlic and Cilantro

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of my favorite French-style chicken dishes! And super quick and easy!

Toss 3 cubed boneless, skinless chicken breasts with 2 tablespoons flour seasoned with a half teaspoon each of salt and pepper. In a skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil and 2 tablespoons butter until butter is melted. Sauté chicken, turning occasionally until done.

Meanwhile, mix 1 tablespoon of minced garlic with 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro and half a lemon’s worth of lemon juice. Add the cilantro mixture to the chicken an toss to coat.

Serve chicken in a decorative dish and garnish with more cilantro and a couple of lemon wedges.

