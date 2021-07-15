3 wheeler rally brings trike owners from across the country to Deadwood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Deadwood Three-Wheeler Rally has brought all kinds of new faces to the Black Hills. It is the seventh year that trike owners filled the streets of the historic gold mining town.

Part of the North Texas Vanderhall Owners, Michael Darnell says he has traveled 11,000 miles on his trike to come to Deadwood for the first time.

“We have been driving for 10 days or something by the time we are all send and done. But first time in Deadwood, for all of us, and to be able to see these awesome roads and drive these historic streets is, I mean that’s the appeal that’s what got us here,” Darnell said.

The five-day event gives riders the opportunity to explore the Black Hills, and part take in events downtown Deadwood.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.