Severe Weather Tuesday Night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The severe thunderstorm threat will gradually increase this afternoon through the evening and then run into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Thanks to that cool front, Wednesday will be cooler with lingering showers/storms in the morning. Highs on Wednesday will be 10° to 15° below our usual average with upper 60s in the Black Hills and mid to upper 70s on the plains.

The ridge moves back in across the Rockies and eventually over our area. After the trough moves past our area Wednesday night, the warmer summer-like air will come back and make for a much warmer weekend. We will look for highs to rebound back into the 90s over the region with not a lot of rain to be found as high pressure comes in and stays in clear through next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.