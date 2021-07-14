Advertisement

Severe Weather Tuesday Night

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The severe thunderstorm threat will gradually increase this afternoon through the evening and then run into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Thanks to that cool front, Wednesday will be cooler with lingering showers/storms in the morning. Highs on Wednesday will be 10° to 15° below our usual average with upper 60s in the Black Hills and mid to upper 70s on the plains.

The ridge moves back in across the Rockies and eventually over our area. After the trough moves past our area Wednesday night, the warmer summer-like air will come back and make for a much warmer weekend. We will look for highs to rebound back into the 90s over the region with not a lot of rain to be found as high pressure comes in and stays in clear through next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
A spooky new restaurant concept is sweeping the nation, ghost kitchens.
A spooky new restaurant concept has made its way to the Black Hills
Post 22 player Cooper Bowman drafted to the big-leagues by the NY Yankees.
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

Latest News

Severe Weather
KOTA Severe Weather in the Black Hills
Rapid City Forecast
Risk of Severe Thunderstorms late This Afternoon and Tonight
Rapid City Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
More Severe Weather Tuesday