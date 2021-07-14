Rapid City locals and experts chimed in on billionaire Richard Branson’s space flight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Next to see the stars is Jeff Bezos by his spaceflight company, Blue Origin. He is set to take off on July 20th.

“It’s similar to the space race kind of what we had back in the 60′s, only in that case the competitors were the U.S. and the Soviet Union,” said Tom Durkin, deputy director of South Dakota Space Grant Consortium.

Branson’s ride into space was brief but he reached around 53 miles above the earth, experiencing weightlessness for only a few minutes.

Now that private citizens are traveling into space, it sparks the topic of space tourism, another industry Branson and Bezos are also competing in.

Currently, more than 600 people have reserved tickets with Virgin Galactic pricing from $200,000 to $250,000.

“Right now, a relatively limited potential audience because it costs so much but as more and more companies provide these relatively short rides to space, the cost will come down,” Durkin said.

But, if you had the chance and money to go to take a short trip into space... would you?

One visitor from New Orleans, Grayson Rogers, said yes. “There’s a lot out there and it’s pretty important because Earth is kind of running its course,” Rogers said.

“I am not ready to space travel,” said a visitor from Denver, Chris Martin, “For the cost, I’d rather see it go towards things that we need to work on and focus on here on Earth, water, clean water, housing, food for people.”

But some people think that going into space can help focus on things we need on the ground.

Durkin uses satellites as an example of a spin-off technology that is now habitual to us, because of space exploration.

“Everybody turns on the weather channel, to see what the weathers going to be for the next day or the next week and when you see those clouds that are moving over your state and telling you when the next storm, some severe storms are going to hit. Those are coming from geostationary satellites that are up in orbit about 23,000 miles up so they orbit the Earth at the same speed the Earth turns so they’re always looking over the same area,” Durkin said.

