Movies sales in 2021 are popping like popcorn

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Whether your on a first date, with family or enjoying a night with friends - movies can make for a good time.

During the pandemic, theaters took a hit to ticket sales with closures and delayed releases.

However, things are back on the rise according to Rapid City’s own Golden Ticket Cinemas which features a comfy way to watch, seated in recliner chairs, with both dinner and the show available.

Katy Lloyd is the manager of the cinema and says it was a slow season in 2020, but 2021 has been different as new productions are coming out after being pushed back.

For example, she says that the recent release of Black Widow saw some promising sales, as have the majority of the big budget films and she expects it to continue in that direction.

“Last year they halted production. Basically, moved everything back. So, there was nothing being released. So, I think with new ones and more coming out, more this year and next year,” says Lloyd, “I think it’ll definitely pick up.”

She says that she anticipates big crowds for the Space Jam movie with Lebron James coming soon, and that as more staff gets hired on, they’ll be able to deal with the pop of customers seeking a night out with popcorn.

