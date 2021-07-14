Advertisement

Monument Health Sturgis Hospital introduces updated ER

New Sturgis ER
New Sturgis ER(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Medicine is constantly changing, and as it evolves space and equipment involved with the practice must change as well.

Monument Health Sturgis Hospital looked at the needs of the community and decided the town had outgrown the old emergency room.

After several years in the works, the inside of the ER was completely demolished to modify it to current standards.

This means trading in the old layout of the ER where it was one hallway with small rooms into something more efficient to match the rest of the hospital.

”In the new construction, that hallway has doubled in size. We’ve moved some of the areas that caregivers would routinely chart and make phone calls out of the hallway and as well as we put some new enhanced things within each of the rooms. All new fixtures, all new flooring, cabinets to help with infection control and really clean the space up and to match it to the existing clinic that was done three years ago,” said Mark Schulte, Market President for Monument Health Sturgis Hospital and Clinics.

This all comes just in time for the Sturgis Rally, which Schulte says the hospital is ready for.

”We get really busy when we’re in the midst of the Sturgis Rally and this space will really help enhance, really what we provide is world-class care during the rally to people from as we know it all over the world, and this space will really give us the opportunity to let our talent shine,” said Schulte.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A spooky new restaurant concept is sweeping the nation, ghost kitchens.
A spooky new restaurant concept has made its way to the Black Hills
The Fourth of July is over, but the Governor’s fireworks fight continues.
A high demand for new construction puts a strain on a community lacking in skilled workers
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors

Latest News

Richard Branson made history Sunday by successfully riding into space in a privately built...
Rapid City locals and experts chimed in on billionaire Richard Branson’s space flight
A biker rides down Main Street during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday,...
Local businesses prepare for Sturgis Rally and weekend events
Donors needed, Vitalant talks blood shortage
Donors needed, Vitalant talks blood shortage
Donors needed, Vitalant talks blood shortage
Donors needed, Vitalant talks blood shortage