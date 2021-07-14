Monument Health Sturgis Hospital introduces updated ER

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Medicine is constantly changing, and as it evolves space and equipment involved with the practice must change as well.

Monument Health Sturgis Hospital looked at the needs of the community and decided the town had outgrown the old emergency room.

After several years in the works, the inside of the ER was completely demolished to modify it to current standards.

This means trading in the old layout of the ER where it was one hallway with small rooms into something more efficient to match the rest of the hospital.

”In the new construction, that hallway has doubled in size. We’ve moved some of the areas that caregivers would routinely chart and make phone calls out of the hallway and as well as we put some new enhanced things within each of the rooms. All new fixtures, all new flooring, cabinets to help with infection control and really clean the space up and to match it to the existing clinic that was done three years ago,” said Mark Schulte, Market President for Monument Health Sturgis Hospital and Clinics.

This all comes just in time for the Sturgis Rally, which Schulte says the hospital is ready for.

”We get really busy when we’re in the midst of the Sturgis Rally and this space will really help enhance, really what we provide is world-class care during the rally to people from as we know it all over the world, and this space will really give us the opportunity to let our talent shine,” said Schulte.

