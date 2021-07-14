Less Severe, More Heat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We had some rain this afternoon but more of that severe stuff is not expected for a good long while. We are looking at a spotty thundershower or two in our evening hours for the next few days, but then the heat rolls in next week.

Thanks to yesterday’s front (and the severe weather that came with it), today our temperatures were cooler. There is still a handful of lingering showers out there that will move out of the area by the latter half of our evening hours.

There is still smoke in the air from the wildfires out west that will make for very hazy conditions across Sheridan. Then more rain comes in by Friday to help wash some of that smoke away before the really hot conditions move into Wyoming over the weekend.

There are excessive heat warnings just north of Sheridan County in Wyoming and also west of Carter County in Montana. It would not surprise me at all if they were extended to those two counties. Highs expected in Sheridan on Friday to be just a degree or two shy of 100°.

The ridge moves back in across the Rockies and eventually over our area by the beginning of the weekend and will really get going through mid-week next week. Highs then will reach the mid-90s for a lot of us. We will watch that as time gets closer.

Warmer summer-like air comes back and make for a much warmer weekend with a few showers possible. We will look for our area highs to rebound back into the 90s with not a lot of rain to be found as high pressure comes in and stays in clear through next week.

