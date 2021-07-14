July’s tips and tricks from the Pennywise newspaper

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s time to learn some money-saving tips from the woman behind the pennywise newspaper, Paula Vogelgesang.

Gummy Hair:

My daughter came home from a party with a big wad of bubble gum in her hair. A friend had shared this with me so I tried it

and it worked.

Take a big glob of peanut butter and smear it all over the gum and the hair. Let it set a few minutes and then work the peanut butter

through the hair. It makes little balls from the um that can easily be picked out of the hair without hurting the ‘gummed person’ wash

the hair and you are good to go!

No More Hot Seats:

A reader wrote that she saves her old ‘holey towels’ and keeps them in the car so when the children need to sit in the car when it’s

hot, she puts the towels down on the car seats and it keeps the kids from having a ‘hot seat’ to sit on.

Easy Watering:

If you have plants in planters out on the step, just save a couple of old milk or water jugs and use them to take care of the plants

instead of having to hook up the hose.

Easy Needle Threading:

Keep a chunk of paraffin wax close to your sewing machine and when re-threading the needle just run the end of the thread over the

wax and it is much easier to get though the needle. Works great!!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.