Grilling with Eric - Lemon and Oregano Pork Chops

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Less is more! The cooking motto of the 21st century! And this recipe proves the idea is right ... just a few marinade ingredients and you’ll get the most delicious pork chop on the grill you can imagine!

For the marinade (for 6 chops) combine: 1 TB olive oil, 1/4 c lemon juice, 1 tsp oregano, 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp pepper and 3 minced garlic cloves. Place 6 bone-in chops in a re-sealable bag and pour marinade into bag. Turn to coat and refrigerate 2 hours.

When ready to grill, place chops on medium-hot grill. You can discard the marinade. Grill 4 minutes per side or until desired doneness. Make sure you let the chops rest a bit before eating!

**TIP** pork cooks best over medium-high heat, not high to very high heat. If the grill or skillet is too hot, the pork will burn on the outside before getting done on the inside.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.