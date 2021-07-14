Advertisement

Grilling with Eric - Lemon and Oregano Pork Chops

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 14, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Less is more! The cooking motto of the 21st century! And this recipe proves the idea is right ... just a few marinade ingredients and you’ll get the most delicious pork chop on the grill you can imagine!

For the marinade (for 6 chops) combine: 1 TB olive oil, 1/4 c lemon juice, 1 tsp oregano, 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp pepper and 3 minced garlic cloves. Place 6 bone-in chops in a re-sealable bag and pour marinade into bag. Turn to coat and refrigerate 2 hours.

When ready to grill, place chops on medium-hot grill. You can discard the marinade. Grill 4 minutes per side or until desired doneness. Make sure you let the chops rest a bit before eating!

**TIP** pork cooks best over medium-high heat, not high to very high heat. If the grill or skillet is too hot, the pork will burn on the outside before getting done on the inside.

