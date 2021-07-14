Advertisement

The Fourth of July is over, but the Governor’s fireworks fight continues.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The latest on South Dakota’s fireworks saga: Governor Kristi Noem filed an appeal to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals hoping to reverse a federal judge’s ruling last month about re-instating fireworks at Mt. Rushmore.

Chief Judge Roberto Lange issued the opinion and order denying Governor Noem’s request for an injunction in reference to July 4 fireworks at Mount Rushmore. The holiday came and went without fireworks at the monument, just one year after Noem hosted President Donald Trump to a fireworks display.

In his opinion, Lange said, “So a national show of unity and celebration, such as a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore for Independence Day, is appealing. However, this Court is not called upon to determine whether such a fireworks display is a good idea.”

The appeal cites Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior as the main defendant in the case as well as the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe as an intervenor defendant.

The holiday may be finished but the debate for how we celebrate it continues.

