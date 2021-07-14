Advertisement

Families may soon be eligible for tax credits under the the Biden child-tax-credit plan

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Starting this Thursday, July, 15, you may start seeing more money in your bank account.

The Biden Administration’s child-tax-credit payments will be rolling out this week. Families could receive up to $300 for each child that is on their tax return until December.

The payments will be distributed each month or you families can opt for a one-time payment that would come at the end of the year. The Owner of Jennifer Young’s Bookkeeping says if you receive more money than you are eligible for, you will have to pay it back to the IRS

”You got a new job and now you can’t claim that credit anymore, because you make over the limit or something like that were to come up, then or your child turned 18 or whatever, then you’ll have to pay that back, but that’s the only way you’d have to pay that back otherwise it’s like the stimulus’,” said Young.

Young recommends keeping track of the amount of funds you receive for when you file your 2021 taxes.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

