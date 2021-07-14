Advertisement

Downtown Rapid City is getting brand-new lighting

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Downtown Rapid City is approaching its bright future by lighting up the streets.

The City’s downtown lighting project has been in the making since 2014 and thanks to the Vision Fund and Destination Rapid City, the project is making progress.

According the Project Administrator for Rapid City, Jesse Rieb, “Phase one was completed last year.”

This initial phase included replacing the 66 existing intersection lighting fixture heads, replacing lighting poles on every block, and installing 61 new decorative 30-foot-tall poles that will make it easy to hang banners or wreaths throughout the year.

“we’re currently working on Phase Two and Three which are 75% complete, that’ll be done September 1st,” said Rieb.

Phase two adds 3 new inner block light poles on every block opposite the existing poles, and installing 61 new decorative 16-foot-tall poles similar to the larger ones already in place.

Phase three will be replacing underground vaults and wiring. “And then we have a phase four that goes from East Boulevard to the School of Mines that will start later in the year.”

Phase four will extend the downtown lighting project as part of the “East of Fifth Movement”, connecting the University to the downtown corridor.

“The City and the private development groups have really pushed the project forward and created a new downtown for Rapid City. The lights will not only improve safety, but also really open downtown for evening-safe navigation, and they have done a phenomenal job pulling this project together.”

The lighting project for Rapid City is meant to illuminate downtown with new LED lighting to create a more inviting and safe environment for everyone.

