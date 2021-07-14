City officials want public transit to play a bigger role in the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More people are moving to South Dakota, and as the population increases, so does the need for public transit.

It’s been 12 years since the transportation system has been updated and over that period of time upwards of 10,000 people have moved to the City of Presidents.

But officials are not just focused on the needs of the community, they also want to focus on what the community wants. Some of those plans include adding new routes and extending service hours. However, they don’t want to do it alone, so they are holding a public meeting to hear from residents that use the city’s transit system. Whether you need it to get your kids to school everyday or want it to visit your favorite restaurant across town where parking is hard to find.

Kelly Brennan is the Long Range Planner for the City and says they are hoping these changes will give public transportation a bigger role in the community.

“One of the things we are looking at this time, is looking at transit as a want, verses a need so, we know a lot of people need transit to get to and from work or to shop. But what about the people that want to use transit just to either lower their carbon foot print or not put miles on their car or just don’t even want to own a car for that matter,” Brennan said.

The public meeting will take place Thursday at 5:30PM behind the fountains at Main Street Square.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.