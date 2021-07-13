Advertisement

Will a Covid-19 booster shot be necessary?

In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. U.S. health officials say Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a potentially dangerous neurological reaction. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday, July 12 that it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Will a third shot be necessary for Covid-19 vaccinations?

Maybe not.

Vaccinations are the best way to protect yourself from the coronavirus and lately, manufacturers of the vaccine are pushing to up their two-series shot to three.

Ultimately, public health officials will make the final call on whether the booster shot is necessary, but Dr. Shankar Kurra of Monument Health says both real-world and trial data along with all medical research done this far indicates the third shot isn’t necessary.

”The scientific evidence strongly shows that just two doses are sufficient not only to be safe against the delta variant but also to have long-lasting immunity for several years,” explained Kurra.

Kurra wants to remind everyone even if you’ve been infected in the past, you should still get the shot in order to avoid another surge of Covid-19.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
Post 22 player Cooper Bowman drafted to the big-leagues by the NY Yankees.
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
A spooky new restaurant concept is sweeping the nation, ghost kitchens.
A spooky new restaurant concept has made its way to the Black Hills

Latest News

Red Cross
American Red Cross asks for more volunteers
Rapid City’s pothole hotline is available to fix any pesky potholes around your neighborhood...
Stop trying to avoid potholes in your neighborhood, and get them fixed
Rapid City’s downtown lighting project has been in the making since 2014 and thanks to the...
Downtown Rapid City is on it’s way to being brighter than ever
Lack of broadband in rural areas causes difficult situations to become dangerous