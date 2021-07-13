Stop trying to avoid potholes in your neighborhood, and get them fixed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Rapid City has crews available to answer your pothole concerns.

If you see a pothole that you would like fixed, you can call Rapid City’s pothole hotline at 605-394-4152 -- which directs you to the city’s street department number.

The city has at least one truck working on the road at all times, along with a night crew.

It’s advised that residents who are calling to inquire about a pothole should give exact locations on the block or a specific address.

”We have a lot of roads that have 20, 25, even upwards to 30,000 vehicles per day so the crews can stay pretty busy. We try to work in tandem a lot with our city sweepers. We do a lot of our work in the evening hours, a lot of times they don’t even see the crews out and about because we try to minimize the interaction with the traffic,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communication coordinator for the city of Rapid City.

Shoemaker says the potholes are typically fixed within a day or two.

