Risk of Severe Thunderstorms late This Afternoon and Tonight

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see this morning’s storm move off to the southeast and weaken.

But all eyes will be new storm development in Wyoming this afternoon. These storms will race east-southeast into western South Dakota tonight. Large hail will be possible with some of the storms initially, but damaging winds will be more likely tonight as the complex of storms moves into South Dakota.

Lingering non-severe thundershowers are possible Wednesday, then the rest of the week look hot and dry, though an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Friday.

