Poor human judgement is the top cause of wildfires

By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 90% of all wildland fires are human caused in the United States. Many times they are started by unsuspecting people doing everyday activities.

According to a National Interagency Fire Center Report, last year almost 6 million acres were burned by human-caused fires.

The simplest of things could ignite a fire during these hot dry months. Jerome Harvey is the Fire Administrator for the Pennington County Fire Service; he says the influx of people into South Dakota could pose a risk for more fires. “There are people coming into the area that are either visiting here or moving here that are not aware of the fire regime, the fire ecosystem that exists here in western south Dakota. That not only concerns us the fire service but anyone or everyone that has lived here or spent anytime here in western south Dakota.”

One common mistake made by visitors is having a campfire in a place it shouldn’t be. “The people that are visiting our grasslands that do not realize where they’re at whether they are on private ground or federal ground that are doing dispersed camping and have fire pits or campfires that are not permitted,” said Harvey.

It is not just campfires that pose a risk. Harvey says there are lots of ways a fire can start. “Simple things like failing to take care of your chains on the back of your trailer, making sure your machinery is good to go, you’re not having a hot barring. Those things are just as important as knowing where to have a campfire and where not to have a campfire.”

It is even the very simple things like tossing a cigarette out the window are the things that people need to take care of to prevent some type of ignition source.”

Last year more than 700 hundred human caused fires burned over 13 thousand acres in South Dakota according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

