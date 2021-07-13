Advertisement

American Red Cross asks for more volunteers

Red Cross
Red Cross(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The American Red Cross is pushing for more volunteers both nationally and locally.

The nonprofit trains volunteer for anything from disaster responding to working in mass care or feeding those in need.

People with mental health or medical backgrounds are encouraged to use their skills in a relatable position within the organization.

”You know, the great thing about being a volunteer for the American Red Cross is that you really get an opportunity to help people when they’re at their greatest need. When people have lost everything. The feeling you get from being able to help those folks and understand you’ve actually been able to provide them something that will help them to move on and to help them recover. It’s just such a great feeling,” said Richard Smith the Executive Director of the American Red Cross for South Dakota’s central and western regions.

Most recently the Red Cross responded to an apartment fire in Lead over the weekend where one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

Volunteers helped people from each of the five units affected by the fire by providing comfort and essential items to those impacted.

“So, we were right there as that fire, unfortunately, was still going, talking with those families and helping get them stabilized, and then we work with them over the long term to get a recovery plan so that they don’t end up in a bad situation that they can continue to grow and improve,” said Smith.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the American Red Cross can apply online or by calling their offices.

Rapid City American Red Cross office number: (605) 342-4010

https://www.redcross.org/

