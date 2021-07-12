A spooky new restaurant concept has made its way to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A spooky new restaurant concept is sweeping the nation, ghost kitchens.

No, it’s not a haunted restaurant and the staff won’t give you a fright but rather it’s taking the idea of a traditional restaurant out of the box.

“It’s called a ghost kitchen,” said Jeff King, co-owner of Boardwalk Food Co. “They’re doing it more in bigger cities that sort of shut down in the last year and a half and it is an online predominant business, delivery, and pickup.”

Ghost kitchens use an already established commercial kitchen to create togo only meals, operating without a storefront or indoor seating.

King continued, “It’s just an awesome way for us to introduce an idea and get our foot in the door without taking on the huge risk and the huge debt and the huge overhead that’s generally associated with opening up a restaurant.”

King moved to Rapid City from Maryland with one goal in mind, find a place he could open a restaurant and after the pandemic of 2020, King and his life partner decided to embrace the 20′s theme, the 1920s prohibition era.

“The idea just kind of happened over the last year and a half,” continued King. “I was actually looking to open up a place from Maryland where I moved from and everything’s shut down. So what I did was I just looked for a place in the country that was still open. I like to call it the speakeasy of fish tacos because you won’t actually find a sign or a store, you kind of have to have a password, and know where it is.”

So where is this hidden restaurant?

Boardwalk Food Co. is downtown in Ifrits Hookah Lounge.

“The kitchen that we’re working out of is Ifrits Hookah Lounge and they were sort of in a position, where COVID kind of hit them pretty hard so they out of necessity sort of had to try to figure something out as well. And I just knocked on the door and asked if they wanted to do business together,” said King.

Rapid City actually has a few other ghost kitchens but like a real specter, they’re hard to spot. But keep an eye out for It’s Just Wings, Salt+Spruce Eatery, and others that might pop out in front of you.

Boardwalk Food Co. officially opened for pick up and delivery July 6.

