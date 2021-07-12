Rapid City Regional Airport bounces back from the slump of 2020

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In an impressive rebound from the slump of 2020 and the pandemic, Rapid City Regional Airport reported record-breaking passenger numbers for the month of June, 2021. The airport saw a total of 87,249 passengers in the month of June, compared to 23,834 in 2020. The previous record year, 2019, saw 80,761 passengers in June. Year to date, the airport’s numbers are still low, but are expected to potentially surpass 2019 as the summer season progresses.

“We are experiencing a tremendous comeback from the pandemic in the area of leisure travel. With a strong tourism season upon us, travelers are ready to experience the great outdoors again,” said Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame. “I can’t say enough how much I appreciate all the hard work from our staff, tenants and most importantly, our customers who are flying again.”

