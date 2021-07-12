Advertisement

Rapid City Regional Airport bounces back from the slump of 2020

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In an impressive rebound from the slump of 2020 and the pandemic, Rapid City Regional Airport reported record-breaking passenger numbers for the month of June, 2021. The airport saw a total of 87,249 passengers in the month of June, compared to 23,834 in 2020. The previous record year, 2019, saw 80,761 passengers in June. Year to date, the airport’s numbers are still low, but are expected to potentially surpass 2019 as the summer season progresses.

“We are experiencing a tremendous comeback from the pandemic in the area of leisure travel.  With a strong tourism season upon us, travelers are ready to experience the great outdoors again,” said Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame.  “I can’t say enough how much I appreciate all the hard work from our staff, tenants and most importantly, our customers who are flying again.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More bear sightings in recent years as the population of South Dakota grows
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
Critical race theory graphic
South Dakota Educators Association avoids stance on NEA “Critical Race Theory” vote
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
promotion blocked
Defense for Jason Ravnsborg asks for Joseph Boever’s psychiatric records

Latest News

Post 22 player Cooper Bowman drafted to the big-leagues by the NY Yankees.
A spooky new restaurant concept is sweeping the nation, ghost kitchens.
A spooky new restaurant concept has made its way to the Black Hills
A spooky new restaurant concept has made its way to the Black Hills
A spooky new restaurant concept has made its way to the Black Hills
Musk to opposing lawyer: ‘I think you are a bad human being’