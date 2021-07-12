Advertisement

Pride businesses get opportunity to showcase products at Black Hills Pride event

By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pride is an event that showcases equality and the rights of the LGBTQ PLUS community, but aside from celebrations it’s also an opportunity for businesses to market to potential customers.

Dozens of booths operated across the Black Hills Pride event, most are locally owned and offering free sneak peaks into what they’re all about.

The community is able to interact with what suits them, like Hippy Haven, that opened in late 2019, which meant they missed that years pride event. Since last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic, there was much excited to showcase things like seeds, and ecofriendly cleaning supplies and beauty products this year, as they say that the event and their business go hand in hand.

