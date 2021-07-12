Post 22 player Cooper Bowman drafted to the big-leagues by the NY Yankees.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New York Yankees have selected a Rapid City local kid, second baseman Cooper Bowman, for their fourth pick in this year’s MLB draft. Bowman, with what can be described as a cool, calm and collected athletic approach and a striking talent up at bat, was tapped today by the New York team.

The Yanks picked Bowman after his short stint at Louisville during which time he stole 20 bases and demonstrated inherent and substantial prowess in his swing, his hits, and his ability to knock the ball out of the park.

The 6-foot, 200 pound major league rookie has an athleticism and grace unusual for an athlete of his size, and he heads to New York by way of our very own Rapid City Post 22!

Cooper Bowman’s level-up to the Bronx Bombers continues to make his Post 22 roots proud.

Those Damn Yankees are damn lucky to have him. Good luck Bowman. We’re rooting for you.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.