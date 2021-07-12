Advertisement

Post 22 player Cooper Bowman drafted to the big-leagues by the NY Yankees.

(AP)
By Jill Sears
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New York Yankees have selected a Rapid City local kid, second baseman Cooper Bowman, for their fourth pick in this year’s MLB draft. Bowman, with what can be described as a cool, calm and collected athletic approach and a striking talent up at bat, was tapped today by the New York team.

The Yanks picked Bowman after his short stint at Louisville during which time he stole 20 bases and demonstrated inherent and substantial prowess in his swing, his hits, and his ability to knock the ball out of the park.

The 6-foot, 200 pound major league rookie has an athleticism and grace unusual for an athlete of his size, and he heads to New York by way of our very own Rapid City Post 22!

Cooper Bowman’s level-up to the Bronx Bombers continues to make his Post 22 roots proud.

Those Damn Yankees are damn lucky to have him. Good luck Bowman. We’re rooting for you.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More bear sightings in recent years as the population of South Dakota grows
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
Critical race theory graphic
South Dakota Educators Association avoids stance on NEA “Critical Race Theory” vote
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
promotion blocked
Defense for Jason Ravnsborg asks for Joseph Boever’s psychiatric records

Latest News

Rapid City Regional Airport bounces back from the slump of 2020
A spooky new restaurant concept is sweeping the nation, ghost kitchens.
A spooky new restaurant concept has made its way to the Black Hills
A spooky new restaurant concept has made its way to the Black Hills
A spooky new restaurant concept has made its way to the Black Hills
Musk to opposing lawyer: ‘I think you are a bad human being’