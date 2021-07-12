More Severe Weather Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we are enjoying an upper level area of high pressure that is giving us the sun –what we can see of it under the film of the western wildfire smoke and haze from multiple wildfires across the west coast and Canada will continue. However, we are watching a shift in our pattern, as a potent trough comes in from the desert southwest.

The trough will end up in our area of the Dakotas and eastern Wyoming and it will fire off another round of severe weather starting tomorrow afternoon and wrapping up in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Until then, expect mostly sunny skies to start Tuesday but after lunch the conditions will mainly end up going downhill. The Storm Prediction Center’s Slight Risk zone will fire up mainly in the westernmost sections of our viewing area in the Wyoming Black Hills and end up stopping just barely over the state line in the South Dakota Northern Hills and into western Custer County.

Some of those strong and severe storms will stick around into the early AM hours of Wednesday and then clear out making for mostly clear skies until the end of the day Friday when another round of thunder may darken our skies.

