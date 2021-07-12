Lawmakers gather for the 75th annual Midwestern Legislative Conference

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Conferences and conventions often move locations, and this year the Black Hills is hosting the 75th annual Midwestern Legislative Conference.

“Being president I got the opportunity to choose the venue and Rapid City has been a perfect venue, the attendees have really enjoyed what we’ve been able to see in the Black Hills,” said Gary Cammack, majority leader of the South Dakota Senate and president of the Midwestern Legislative Conference.

For some, this is their first time attending the event.

“Yeah, this is my first time attending the conference and it’s been a great time so far,” said Ruth Buffalo, state house representative for North Dakota district 27.

And others who continue to come back to the networking and educational gathering.

“I’ve been talking to people who have been here for, coming to CSG for 20 years and have been a legislator for 30. I’m just learning information that I would never learn,” said Aaron Coleman, a state representative for Kansas house district 37.

For three days lawmakers from 11 states and 4 Canadian provinces meet to discuss topics that impact the region.

“We’re able to connect with other, fellow state legislators and stay apprised of current issues and figure out different strategies to lead the best way we can,” Buffalo said.

“It’s always good to introduce new ideas and come up with, have good conversations with folks that have dealt with similar problems that we’re dealing with, here in South Dakota, and some innovative ideas on how they’ve solved those problems,” Cammack said.

“I think it’s important for a legislator to always get more educated on the different issues, it is also an opportunity to network with the different representatives throughout the United States,” said Gail Finney, state representative for Kansas district 84.

Offering both learning and networking opportunities, the conference features sessions on education, employment, and infrastructure, as well as speakers and professional development workshops. Attendees are also encouraged to share their experiences and learn from one another.

“An opportunity for me to learn more about criminal justice, and social issues, and education, what’s going on with education and the policies, and to meet the leaders in those areas,” Finney said.

Although the conference focuses on policymaking and politics, it isn’t limited to lawmakers.

