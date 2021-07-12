Hot and Hazy Today; Stormy Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will be sunny but hazy today as smoke from western wildfires streams overhead. Temperatures will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

A cold front will drift into the area later today and tonight then stall out across the area Tuesday. As an upper level trough drops south across the area, strong thunderstorms will likely form tomorrow afternoon, with a lingering chance of showers and storms on Wednesday.

By Thursday on into the weekend, a hot summer ridge of high pressure rebuilds over the area. Lots of 90s are back in the forecast this weekend.

