Boever’s psychiatric records allowed in fatal crash trial against AG Ravnsborg

(Source: AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KOTA) - Joseph Boever’s psychiatric records will be allowed in the trial against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Ravnsborg struck Boever with his vehicle in September near Highmore. Boever died as a result of the crash.

Ravnsborg’s defense attorney filed a motion on Friday requesting access to Joseph Boever’s psychiatric records. In the paperwork that was filed on July 9, Ravnsborg’s attorneys say that Boever had told friends that his preferred method of suicide would be to “throw himself in front of a car”.

Boever’s family confirmed he had been admitted for depression last year but never said he never thought about killing himself.

On Monday, the motion to admit Boever’s psychological records stands. The State argued against the motion, saying the records weren’t relevant to the charges.

Ravnsborg, who faces three misdemeanor charges for the accident, is scheduled to go to trial in August. The trial was moved to a Stanley County courtroom Monday.

A spooky new restaurant concept has made its way to the Black Hills
