Tennis Players Compete in Mount Rushmore Classic

Teens from around the country are in Rapid City for the weekend to test their tennis skills
By Ben Burns
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 94 tennis players from 17 states are competing at Sioux Park in Rapid City in the Mount Rushmore Classic. Vic Quick has the details on what this annual tournament means for young players looking to gain experience on the courts.

