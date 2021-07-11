Advertisement

Small chances of light rain late tonight and tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies will continue throughout the evening. Light rain will affect Sheridan at around 10PM. That light rain will slowly move east and bring scattered light rain for late tonight and into tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will be mild with lows in the mid-60s. Tomorrow will be a warm day with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

